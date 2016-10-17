Police appeal for collision witnesses after driver fails to stop

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a car collided with a pedestrian in Grantham on Saturday and failed to stop.

The incident happened on Avenue Road around 2.35am.

A 27-year-old male pedestrian was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but his injuries are not described as very serious.

The vehicle involved was a small, dark coloured car.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact PC Nick Fox on 101, quoting incident number 54 of October 15.