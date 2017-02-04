Police appeal for dashcam footage after man dies in fall from Grantham A1 bridge

Police have confirmed a man died yesterday morning after falling from a Grantham bridge over the A1 in front of oncoming traffic.

Police investigating the fatality on the A1 by the Dysart Road bridge about 8am yesterday (Friday) are appealing for motorists with dashcams to check whether they captured the incident on camera.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “About that time a man fell from the Dysart Bridge where it crosses the A1 and it is believed was hit by southbound vehicles on the A1. Anyone who was in the area at the time and had dash cams recording is asked to call 101 and leave their details so that police can contact them.”

The A1 was closed in both directions between the A52 and A607 junctions for about six hours after the incident causing major traffic congestion in Grantham. The Dysart Road bridge was also closed while police carried out a forensic investigation.