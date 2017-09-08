Police confirm body found in Grantham street

The body of a man was found in a Grantham street on Tuesday.

The man is believed to have been found behind a property on the street and was reported to police at 3.23pm.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We would not confirm a name under these circumstances but I can confirm that we were called to a sudden death at Brewery Hill, Grantham, at 15.23. There are no suspicious circumstances.”

It is believed that the man who was found was homeless.