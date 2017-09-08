Police confirm body found in Grantham street

The body of a man was found in a Grantham street on Tuesday.
The man is believed to have been found behind a property on the street and was reported to police at 3.23pm.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We would not confirm a name under these circumstances but I can confirm that we were called to a sudden death at Brewery Hill, Grantham, at 15.23. There are no suspicious circumstances.”
It is believed that the man who was found was homeless.
Almost Done!
Registering with Grantham Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.