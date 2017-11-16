Police investigate case of dangerous driving in Grantham

Police are investigating a case of dangerous driving of a vehicle suspected of being involved in hare coursing.

Lincolnshire Police says it is investigating an alleged incident of failing to stop and dangerous driving in the High Street, Watergate and Manthorpe Road areas of Grantham on October 12.

A vehicle that had earlier been suspected of being involved in hare coursing offences was seen by an officer parked outside the Fryery Cafe in the High Street. When approached by the officer, the driver of the vehicle is alleged to have driven out of Grantham in a dangerous manner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Lee Papworth on 101, quoting incident number 73 of October 12.