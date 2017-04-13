Police investigating death of badger found near Grantham

Police are investigating the death of a badger believed to have been unlawfully killed.

The dead animal was found yesterday (Wednesday) in Colsterworth Road, Skillington, at 11.20am.

A police spokesman said: “It had a large rope tied around its front leg, had a large wound to its abdomen that could have been caused by a dog, and a cut across its head that may have been caused by a spade.

“We are investigating as we believe this animal, which is a protected species, may have been baited.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information is urged to call Pc Aaron Flint on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident 150 of April 12. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.