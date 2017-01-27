Police officers receive awards after saving life of British Transport Police constable in Grantham

Three police officers have been recognised at an awards ceremony after saving the life of a British Transport Police constable.

Sgt Adrian Wootton, PC Ben Blackwell and PC Carl Warrener were awarded a Royal Humane Society Certificate of Commendation and a Chief Constable’s Certificate of Commendation on Thursday night for saving the life of Mark Jones. They were among a number of police officers, staff and members of the public to receive awards from Chief Constable Neil Rhodes.

Mark was cycling home in Grantham after work when a car overtook him and knocked him off his bicycle, leaving him on the side of the road with severe injuries to his head and body. The three officers had just left the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks when they were alerted to the incident by a member of the public. The officers, who were all advanced first aid trained, administered first aid to Mark who had a severe head injury and had lost a lot of blood.

Sgt Wootten was delighted to find Mark and his wife Karen were surprise guests at the awards. He said: “It is a privilege to receive the award but the real heroes in this are Mark and his wife. How they have coped is inspirational. They have taken a tragic event and squeezed every bit of positivity they can out of it. They have fought every step of the way. It is an honour and a privilege to have played a part in that and I hope they continue to go from strength to strength.”

Mark’s wife Karen said: “Thank you does not seem enough in order to show our appreciation to the officers who helped save Mark’s life. But those two little words also mean everything.”