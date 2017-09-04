Police want to hear from witnesses after fatal A52 accident near Grantham

Police investigating a fatal accident on bank holiday Monday (August 28) want to speak to the occupants of a light coloured modern-style Nissan Micra that was travelling west on the A52 at about 5.50pm.

They were travelling in a convoy of traffic near the village of Dembleby, between Osbournby roundabout and Grantham. Although not involved in the collision, police believe that the occupants of this car may have witnessed the serious collision between a car and a motorcycle and could hold crucial information to help with their enquiries.

A white Suzuki motorbike and a black Ford Galaxy collided near to the Haceby Junction. A man died as a result of his injuries, and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford Galaxy, a male in his 30s, was later arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an RTC and was taken into custody.

Anybody with any information on the accident should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and refer to incident 406 of August 28.