Police warning after string of break-ins on Grantham estate

Police will be conducting high visibility patrols in the Barrowby Gate estate area of Grantham after a series of break-ins and thefts from vehicles.

Grantham PCSO Daniel Widdowson said: “Please ensure that all valuables are removed from your vehicle or hidden out of sight.

“Ensure you wipe your windscreen from any suction marks from a SatNav as this can be attractive to would be thieves.

“Please also ensure that your shed and anything placed in there is properly secure, particularly any bicycles.”

PSCO Widdowson said the local neighbourhood policing team will continue to monitor the area around Barrowby Gate, by conducting high visibility patrols.

For more crime prevention advice and tips email daniel.widdowson@lincs.pnn.police.uk.

Report anything suspicious by calling police on 101 or in an emergency, 999.