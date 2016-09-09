Six men arrested after firearms officers deployed in Grantham

Six men have been released on bail pending further inquiries in connection with an assault at a property in Grantham.

Police responded to the incident on Wednesday (September 7) by deploying its firearms team and helicopter to locate those involved.

Three of the men arrested were from Nottingham, two from Grantham and one from Derbyshire. Three were arrested at Grantham railway station and the others at separate addresses in the town.

Police are appealing for information from the public to aid their investigation.

Detective Inspector Claire Hammond, from Grantham CID, says: “We specifically want to hear from local residents who were in Warmington Avenue, George Street, Alexandra Road or Greyfriars during the evenings of Tuesday and Wednesday, September 6 and 7.

“If you were, we need to know if you spotted a silver Vauxhall Corsa which is a mark 2. We also want to hear from anyone who saw a Black Vauxhall Zafira, a white Kia, a silver Peugeot 307 in these streets or anything suspicious.”

If you have information about this incident call police 101 quoting incident 142 of September 7. To report information anonymously you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.