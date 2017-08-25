Suspected spate of arson on Grantham estate is ‘endangering lives’

Police are investigating a possible series of arsons on the Harrowby estate in Grantham.

As reported by the Journal last week, firefighters worked quickly to stop flames spreading to a home from an outbuilding in Tennyson Avenue in the early hours of last Tuesday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “A bag of rubbish leant against an open door to an outside toilet was believed to have been deliberately ignited. A fire spread to the roof of the outhouse and Fire and Rescue quickly extinguished to prevent it spreading top to the adjoining property.”

This is one of four incidents being investigated by Lincolnshire Police, with officers not ruling out a link to three fires in nearby Keats Avenue.

According to police, these were hedge fires.

The police spokesman said: “Over the course of the last month, we have had four reported incidents of hedges being set alight in the estate. While we have no specific evidence to link the offences, we are investigating with an open mind.

“Our local neighbourhood teams are increasing their patrols, and talking to residents in the area.”

A neighbour in Keats Avenue, who asked not to be named for fear of being targeted, told the Journal: “This isn’t just criminal damage, it’s endangering people’s lives.

“Some of these houses have families living in them, with children who could have been hurt.”

Investigating officers are calling for anyone with information, or witnesses to any of the four suspected arsons, to call the non-emergency 101 number, or Crimestopers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.