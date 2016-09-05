Suspended sentence for Grantham man who acted as burglary look-out

A young man involved in a house burglary walked from court with a suspended jail sentence today (Monday).

Tyler Fowler acted as look-out during the raid on the property in Gladstone Terrace, Grantham, while an accomplice went inside and stole an Xbox.

Gurdial Singh, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that the occupier was asleep at the time and only realised he had been burgled when he woke the following morning and discovered his Xbox was missing.

Fowler was linked to the burglary after he sold on the stolen goods to a local pawn broker.

Mr Singh said: “The defendant initially said he had bought the item off someone and gave an account that in which he admitted handling stolen goods.

“He went on to plead guilty on the basis that he was the look-out and did not enter the property.”

Fowler, 20, of Brook Street, Grantham, admitted burglary. He was given a nine-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months with 100 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days.

The court was told that Fowler failed to appear at the crown court for an earlier hearing and served a seven-day custodial sentence for breach of his bail.

Leanne Summers, defending, said that Fowler had detoxed from cannabis while in custody and the experience inside had a salutary effect on him.

Miss Summers added: “He is sorry for his part in the burglary. He realises he was getting in with the wrong crowd.

“He found it very difficult in custody.

“It opened his eyes to the real world.”