Teenager locked up for running drugs in Grantham

A teenager who was caught running class A drugs in Grantham has been sentenced to two years in a young offenders institution.

Alassana Jalo, 18, was found with wraps of cocaine and heroin after police were called to reports of an incident in Stamford Street.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Jalo tried to run away when he was approached by the officers but could not get over a fence. He was searched and found to have a cannabis grinder in his body warmer and £10 concealed in his sock. When Jalo was asked if he had anything else concealed, he replied “nothing” but looked extremely nervous, the court was told. A further search at hospital revealed he had concealed eight wraps of cocaine and 19 wraps of heroin in his anus.

During interview, Jalo claimed he had been forced to sell drugs in Grantham after threats were made to his sister. Giving evidence, he told the hearing he was taken there from his sister’s home in Peterborough because he owed a £1,000 drugs debt.

Jalo, who was living in Peterborough at the time of the offence, said he would sell drugs every couple of days and then give the money back to the dealers who took him to Grantham.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for possessing heroin with intent to supply in 2016.

Mark Knowles, mitigating, told the court Jalo had already spent six months in custody which was tough for an 18-year-old. “He was involved with others who were far more dominant than him,” Mr Knowles said.

Jalo, of no fixed address, admitted two charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply on April 13.

Judge John Pini QC said he did not accept Jalo was acting under fear, as he claimed.