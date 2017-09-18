Teenager taken to hospital after stabbing in Grantham

Police are investigating an incident in which a 17-year-old was stabbed in Grantham yesterday.

The male victim was stabbed in an alleyway next to the CostCutters store near Hornsby Road. He was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening. The incident was reported to police at 3pm.

Witnesses reported at least five police cars, an ambulance and an air ambulance arriving at the scene. One reported that the teenager was stabbed in the neck.

Anyone who has not already spoken to police, and has information about the incident, is asked to call 101 and quote incident 265 of September 17.