Thieves steal cash in series of raids on Grantham businesses

Police are investigating four break-ins at Grantham businesses at the end of last week.

Four incidents were reported on Friday morning after break-ins overnight.

Two of the businesses targeted are on Park Road, one on Rushcliffe Road and one on Alma Park Road. In each case windows or panels were smashed to gain entry. Tills were targeted with small amounts of cash stolen.

Officers are investigating any potential links between the four incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 with incident reference number 50 of January 20.

A burglary was also reported at Café Indulgence in Wyndham Park on Tuesday, January 17. The incident occurred between 4pm and 8.15am the following day.