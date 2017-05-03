Thieves target Grantham area churches

Police are appealing for information after a spate of church thefts in villages surrounding Grantham in the last month.

Money has been taken from money boxes at St Vincent’s in Caythorpe, St Peter’s in Claypole, St Mary’s in Marston and St Swithun’s in Long Bennington.

Police also believe that the offenders have also targeted St Nicholas in Normanton and St Nicholas in Fulbeck.

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity or has information should call 101.

Local communities are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious vehicles seen in the vicinity of church grounds.