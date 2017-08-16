Trial for teenager accused of stabbing man and offering to sell drugs in Grantham incident

A teenager accused of stabbing a man at a house in Grantham and attempting to sell class A drugs will appear at Lincoln Crown Court next month.
Exo Bendo, 18, of Annesley Grove, Nottingham, is accused of wounding a man in his 20s with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and offering to sell a woman class A drugs heroin and cocaine.
He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court and was sent to crown court for trial on September 11.
Bendo was remanded in custody.
