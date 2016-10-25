Two arrested in Grantham this morning for tampering with cashpoints

Two men have been arrested after tampering with ATMs in Grantham this morning, Tuesday October 25.

At around 7.20am this morning police received information that two men were acting suspiciously around three cashpoint machines in Grantham.

The three in question are the ATMs at Barclays, Santander and the Post Office.

Police have arrested two men and enquiries continue.

Officers are in the process of checking all of the local cashpoints with the help of the banks.

A spokesman said: “In the meantime we ask anyone who uses a cash point in Grantham to check the machine before they use to ensure there is nothing unusual or suspicious about the machine. If in doubt please tell the bank or ring 101.”

More on this story as we have it.