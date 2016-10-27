Two men charged with tampering with three ATMs in Grantham

Two men have been charged after tampering with three ATMs in Grantham.

At around 7.20am on Tuesday, October 25, police received information that two men were acting suspiciously around three cash point machines in town.

The three in question were the ATMs at Barclays, Santander and the Post Office.

Two men were arrested and today, Thursday, police have charged Eugeniu Covrig, 25, from the Dagenham area, for conspiring to steal from another in relation to this incident. He will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on November 23.

Mihai Hristov, 20, from Brent, London has been charged with the same offence and possessing/controlling an article for use in fraud. He will appear in court on the same date.

Bail has been denied in both cases.