UPDATE: Appeal after Fulbeck Hall grand iron gates demolished by unknown driver

A Grade II* listed gateway to a stately home has been demolished by a large vehicle which left the scene leaving an estimated £100,000 in damage.

The damage was done to the historic wrought iron gates of Fulbeck Hall, at around 11am on Friday, December 30.

Pictures were posted on the Fulbeck Village Community Facebook page and prompted a great show of support.

What is described as ‘a large, powerful unknown vehicle of considerable height’ is believed to have driven into the three metre high, 18th century gateway, nearly bending it double.

They are then said to have left the scene without reporting it.

William Day, owner of the historic hall for the last ten years, said the gates were Grade 2* listed as a particularly fine example of rare Queen Anne wrought iron work.

He said: “It has its own listing and a requirement under law to fully restore them.”

He estimated it could cost up to £100,000 to repair the gates and said the matter was in the hands of his insurers.

He said there were no witnesses on that misty morning but there were witnesses 120 seconds either side of the event and there were people, including his daughter, on the premises at the time.

Mr Day said: “The postman came down the drive and said, ‘do you realise the gates were damaged’, so we knew really quickly.”

A police spokesman said: “A gate post was knocked down blocking access to the property.

“It is believed to have been a large vehicle to cause this damage.”

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle, possibly damaged, should contact police on 101.

The police spokesman said they were currently not investigating this further due to a current lack of CCTV and witnesses.

Fulbeck Hall was the home of the Fane family for nearly 400 years. The estate was purchased by Francis Fane, 1st Earl of Westmorland in 1622.

The house seen today was built by his descendant, another Francis Fane, following a fire in 1733 and has been owned by William Day for the last ten years.