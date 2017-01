Twins aged just 15 who were missing since New Year’s Eve have now been found, say police.

Officers launched an appeal yesterday (Wednesday) to find Grantham twins Klaidas and Karolis Kosinskas.

Karolis Kosinskas

The pair were last seen when Karolis was wearing a blue puffer jacket and Klaidas was wearing a black tracksuit and a baseball cap.

A police spokesman said: “We have now found the Kosinskas twins that went missing from Grantham. Thank you to those who supported our appeal.”