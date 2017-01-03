Vandals damage more than 40 vehicles in villages around Melton

Police have launched an investigation after more than 40 vehicles had their tyres slashed and windows smashed in villages around Melton this week.

Reports of the damage were received from residents in Waltham, Frisby, East Goscote, Saxelby and Thurmaston overnight on New Year’s Day and January 2.

Leicestershire Police say the incidents all happened in communities in the vicinity of the A607, which links Grantham with Leicester, via Melton.

A spokesperson said: “At this stage we have received more than 40 reports of vehicles having their tyres slashed and rear windows being smashed overnight on Sunday January 1 and Monday January 2.

“Reports have been received from a number of areas including Glenfield, Thurmaston, East Goscote, Rearsby, Frisby on the Wreake, Saxelby, Waltham on the Wolds.

“Enquiries are in the early stages and we’d like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything during these hours.

“Also if your vehicle has been damaged in this area and you haven’t reported it to the police we would ask that you do so.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 17*1402.

Were you one of the motorists who had your vehicle damaged in one of these incidents? Please telephone us on 01664 412520 or email editor@meltontimes.co.uk