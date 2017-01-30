Volunteers needed to be police chaplain

An appeal for volunteers willing to train and become voluntary police chaplains has been made by Churches Together in All Lincolnshire.

The role sees volunteers providing a listening and support service for police officers as they protect people who live and work in the county.

It is open to men or women aged 18 or over who are physically fit and able to work in a pressurised and, at times, challenging environment.

The Rev. William Ruddle, Lead Chaplain for Lincolnshire Police said: “The police perform a profoundly important role in keeping the people of Lincolnshire safe and protected.

“Therefore, the opportunity to support those who look after us is a privilege many will find attractive as chaplaincy is a chance to give back to those who put themselves on the line for us every day.”

Volunteers can work according to hours which suit them, but police checks will be made before appointment and they will also need to be fully trained.

For more details, call Mr Ruddle on 07903 730591.