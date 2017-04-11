Watch out for illegal raves, warn police

Lincolnshire Police is warning communities to be observant over the Easter weekend, as the risk of illegal raves is higher.

Police also see a rise in such events over the spring and summer months.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Whilst raves are normally located in remote areas, they do have a negative impact on rural communities. They damage land and the environment with waste products, litter, damage to crops and distress live stock in nearby locations.

“Bank Holidays are key risk weekends for raves.

“Lincolnshire Police would ask members of our communities to be observant. Whilst out and about during normal business please check locations, particularly disused buildings such as barns and other large buildings, for signs of possible pre-planning.”

This will sometimes consist of:

* Fences/gates being removed to allow access for cars;

* Padlocks and chains being cut or broken but then left in situ;

* Buildings being cleared to allow access for large numbers of ravers;

* Posts being issued on social media for awareness of up and coming locations;

* Sightings of large numbers of cars following each other or converging in a rural location;

* Road markings such as paint marks on the surface;

* Ribbons on gates and in hedges.

Please report any such information under Operation Mastif by calling police on 101 or online at www.lincs.police.uk/report-online