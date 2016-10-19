Woman’s purse stolen in Grantham store Aldi

Police want to speak to two men who were in Aldi in Grantham in connection with the theft of a purse.

A woman was shopping with her son in the store on Monday, October 10, when she was the victim of a distraction theft in which her purse was stolen.

Police want to speak to two men caught on CCTV at the time in the store on South Parade.

A police spokesman said: “We are looking to speak with the two men in this CCTV image as we believe they can assist our inquiries.”

If you recognise either of these men, or you are one of them, contact the police on 101 quoting incident 151 of October 10. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.