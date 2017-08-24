Work vans in Grantham targeted by thieves

Police are appealing for help in their investigation into thefts from work vans in Grantham.

Vans were targeted in the early hours of Wednesday (August 23) in Cliffe Road, Long Street and North Parade.

Three incidents occurred on Cliffe Road, Long Street, and North Parade in Grantham. Officers are particularly keen to talk to two individuals, seen in a white Golf car, as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Officers are asking people to take note of registration numbers if a vehicle looks suspicious.

If anyone has any information, contact 101 quoting either incidents 35,36 or 58 of August 23. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report it online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.