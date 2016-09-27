Yobs run amok in Dowsby village hall

Volunteers have been having to tidy up the mess left after yobs got in and ran amok in a village hall built in memory of local First World War dead.

Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team have reported that some time this month up until September 22 intrudeerrs have got into Dowsby Village Hall via an insecure door and caused havoc.

PCSO Sandra Brommell says: “Nothing has been stolen however slight damage has been done, along with a large amount of children’s toys and toilet roll thrown all over. This would suggest the work of the younger generation running amok.”

She went on: “This village hall dates from 1920, the land and building being gifted in remembrance of local servicemen who lost their lives during the First World War.

“If you can assist police with finding the suspects please call 101 quoting incident 259 of 22/09/16.

“Also if you see anything or anyone acting suspiciously around the village hall as there is a play park at the rear, again please call police and report.”