Cycling round county in aid of RAF charity

A group of serving Royal Air Force personnel have cycled 82 miles in a single day in their ‘Tour of Lincs’ to raise funds for the Royal Air Forces Association.

Starting and finishing at RAF Scampton, the cyclists called in at all five of the major RAF stations in Lincolnshire, including RAF Cranwell. The other stions they visited en route were Waddington, Digby and Coningsby.

They have so far raised £450, including Gift Aid. If you would like to make a donation go to https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/tourdelincoln

Event organiser, Senior Aircraft Technician Stu Coutts, said: “Recently the Association made a huge difference to the lives of some of our RAF personnel overseas.

“They had been living in basic accommodation while on operations, with limited comforts there. The association funded the purchase of equipment to improve living conditions on the deployment.”