Dashcam footage: Cyclist ‘dices with death’ as he jumps red light at busy Grantham junction

A motorist’s dashcam has captured the dangerous actions of a cyclist who ignored a red light at a busy Grantham town centre junction – and almost came a cropper.

The man is seen to ride his bicycle out of Wharf Road and travel across the junction to St Catherine’s Road, seemingly oblivious to traffic coming from his left and right until he is almost hit by a car. After a few seconds in the middle of the road, and a casual puff on his cigarette, he continues on his way.

The motorist who captured his careless antics on the dashcam last Wednesday, and who asked not to be named, published the footage on YouTube to raise awareness, with the line: “Cyclist jumps red light and dices with death in Grantham.”