Date is set for Grantham’s biggest bonfire and firework display

The biggest bonfire and firework spectacular in the Grantham area will be on Saturday, November 5.

The display will once again take place on land off Belton Lane, Great Gonerby.

The event is organised every year by Lincolnshire Fire Aid with support from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Gates will open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7pm and fireworks will begin at 7.30pm.

The usual refreshments and children’s rides will also be there, so families can make a full night of it.

Organiser Mick Eldred said: “We want families to come along and support the Lincolnshire Fire Aid event.

“It will be a great night and we hope plenty of people come out and enjoy it.”

Entry is £5 per person, with children up to the age of seven getting in free of charge.