Decline in passengers cancels Grantham bus service

A bus service in Grantham has been cut as a result of a decline in passenger numbers, says operator Centrebus.

The number 2 between Alma Park and the Earlesfield estate was cancelled from August 27.

A Centrebus spokesman said: “Unfortunately, passenger numbers on the 2/2A have declined to a point where we needed to make some economies.

“As a result we have introduced a 1A variant to our existing 1 service; customers will continue to have a 30-minute bus service between Harrowby and Grantham and from 9.15am onwards this increases to a 20-minute frequency.”

