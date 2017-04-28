Denton Street Market is back to add a sparkle to the bank holiday

May Day Bank Holiday Monday means just one thing in Denton - it’s annual street market time.

This popular May Day event has over the last 28 years carved itself a traditional slot for traders and public alike with its busy market in a conservation village setting and something for everyone.

On Monday organisers promise the usual entertaining blend of village produce, children’s entertainment, charity stalls, bric-a-brac galore, street traders of every description and colourful ranks of bedding and border plants.

Food is always a special market feature with teas in the village hall, hot bacon and sausages available and a marquee selling cold rolls and drinks in the school yard.

St Andrews Church will be open with displays and organ music and Guide Dogs for the Blind fund-raisers and dogs will be exhibiting in the churchyard. Schoolchildren will dance around the maypole.

Birds of prey from Belvoir Castle will be on display around the market, with a special hawking day always a popular raffle prize.

Local fund-raisers GOLAG will have a stall to spread an environmental message as part of its ongoing fight against a threatened quarry on Gorse Lane.

Road closures swing into operation at 5am, affecting Denton’s Church Street and Park Lane with the area around St Andrews Church, school grounds and a picturesque parkland paddock all hosting stalls and entertainment.

Visitors are asked to park in signed car parks whenever possible, with a large field made available by the Denton Farming Company.

A licensed bar will operate thanks to Oldershaws Brewery who stepped in to help after the sudden closure of the village pub.

Denton is a real combined village effort, with residents manning their own stalls among more than 100 traders. Proceeds are divided between the village hall, Denton School Fund, the Church and other village causes.

Debbie Nicholls, one of the organisers, said: “We do our best to organise a popular and safe event but our small organising committee cannot do it on its own. Villagers put up with the disruption, turn out their bric a brac for our own village stall and then help on the day to lay on a great event. It’s a great community effort.”