Developer appeals against refusal of nine flats for Stuart Street in Grantham

A developer has appealed after councillors turned down a plan for nine one-bedroom flats in a Grantham Street.

Invicta Rentals Ltd wants to build the flats in Baxter’s Yard, Stuart Street, but residents and councillors were concerned that there is not enough on-street parking space.

David Goodridge, of Invicta Rentals Ltd, has appealed to the Secretary of State who will determine the appeal. Any representations made by the public to the council will be considered by the Planning Inspectorate as well as written representations from the developer.

Numerous representations were made to the council and a petition against the plan with 37 signatures was also been received.

Highways officers originally recommended refusal of the plan because they were concerned on-street parking was already at capacity but they changed their minds following the submission of a Transport Statement. This said that only two extra parking spaces will be needed once the flats are built and that these could be accommodated in front of the building.

Councillors disagreed with the statement and refused the application in October, saying they believed the development could mean at least nine more spaces for vehicles would be needed.

In its appeal Invicta Rentals Ltd said: “The Council have agreed that the appeal site is in a highly

sustainable location where future residents will have good access to local shops and facilities as well as being within a short walking/cycling distance to the town centre, the bus station and the rail station and with close access to local bus stops. Future residents will not, therefore, have to rely on the daily use of a car to access all of the services and facilities that Grantham has to offer and will not need a car if they live in one of these apartments.”

Anybody who wishes to object or support the plan, or wishes to amend their existing representation, can do so on line at acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk by quoting reference APP/E2530/W/16/3165313 by February 21.

Comments can also be sent to The Planning Inspectorate, 3M, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN.