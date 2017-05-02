Developer loses appeal over bid to build flats in Grantham street

A developer has lost an appeal against the refusal of plans to build flats on a Grantham street.

Invicta Rentals wanted to build a block of nine one-bedroom flats in Baxter’s Yard, Stuart Street.

But a planning inspector has ruled against the appeal.

Ward councillor Charmaine Morgan said: “Thanks to a community wide effort the inappropriate plan for a block of flats has been rejected by both SKDC and the Planning Inspector. A number of issues were raised, but the Inspector found the high density of the development and its impact on a neighbouring property to be the biggest concern.

“I’d like to thank everyone who worked with me on this case and members of South Kesteven Development Control committee who acted against the recommendation of officers and supported our request to oppose the application.”