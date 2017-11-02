Diamond couple met at Grantham’s Granada cinema

A Grantham couple are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today after first meeting at Grantham’s former Granada cinema over 60 years ago.

Jim and Ada Parker met when Jim went with a friend to the cinema and was shown to his seat by Ada, who was working as an usherette.

Unable to get her off his mind, Jim, who was in the fire service in the Royal Air Force (RAF) based at RAF Spitalgate (now Prince William of Gloucester Barracks), returned to the cinema the very next day and asked if he could walk Ada home.

Jim continued to walk Ada home after her cinema shift each evening and they quickly became a couple.

They were married at St Wulfram’s Church in 1957 when Jim was 24 and Ada was 18 years old, and their first son, John, arrived a year later in 1958.

But they were soon made to spend time apart when Jim was posted to the Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean, when John was a year old.

Over the next few years, the family were posted to a variety of locations, including Singapore for two-and-a-half years just after their daughter Lynn was born in 1963, and the Shetland Islands in 1968, when their second son, Andrew, was just six weeks old.

On their return, they were posted to RAF Cranwell and Weston-super-Mare before Jim decided to retire from the forces after 23 years’ service and they settled in Grantham.

Jim got a job at Grantham Maltings, where he remained for the next 23 years until his retirement in 1998.

The couple now live in Belton Avenue, Grantham. Ada, 78, was born in Grantham and Jim, 84, is originally from Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, Scotland.

After retirement, the couple took up dancing and were regulars at line dancing, ballroom and sequin dancing classes with their friends.

Despite no longer dancing anymore, the couple still enjoy an active social life with their friends, but they are at their most happiest when they are in each others company.

Ada said: “We never go anywhere without each other. If anyone ever sees one without the other, they always ask where the other is. We love being together.”

The couple now enjoy watching their nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren growing up.

When asked what the secret of a long and happy marriage is, they both agreed that love and honesty plays a massive part.

Jim said: “We never go to bed on an argument and always say we love one another and kiss goodnight. We have done that ever since we met.”

The devoted couple are celebrating with a meal at the The Farrier on Saturday with 24 of their family and friends.