Diamond couple met at village hall dances

A couple who first met at the village hall dance in Ropsley celebrated 60 years of marriage yesterday (Thursday).

Terrisa and Roy Morris met at the weekly dance in the village hall, but Terrisa was already courting at the time. Roy lived at Welby and would walk or bike to the hall for the dance.

Terrisa and Roy Morris on their wedding day in 1957.

The couple kept bumping into one another over time and talk of the time they met when Roy went to Grantham Hospital, where Terrisa worked, to have his ears syringed!

The couple eventually started courting and were engaged before Roy did his National Service and was sent to Singapore.

Roy returned to the UK on Christmas Eve in 1956 and the couple tied the knot at Ropsley church the following year, holding their reception in the village hall. They took their honeymoon in Scarborough.

Terrisa was born in Plumstead in Essex, but moved to Ropsley with her family during the Blitz when her father got a job with the electricity board. Before going into nursing she moved to Birmingham to help her aunt in her shop. On coming back she first worked at Hill View Hospital and then Grantham Hospital. She took a break from nursing while the children grew up, but was persuaded to return, before retiring at 55.

Roy was born in Londonthorpe and grew up with his aunt in Welby, where he helped on the smallholding they had there. He later worked for Aveling Barford for 10 years before working for the council as a refuse lorry driver. He later drove coaches for Reliance and John Skinners and took parties down as far as the Isle of Wight and southern Ireland.

Terrisa says she likes to keep busy these days and has had interests in a number of crafts over the years, including silk flower arranging, but her hobby nowadays is recreating jewellery from old pieces and selling them at craft fairs.

Roy used to play cricket for Welby (Terrisa said she was a cricket widow) until a knee injury ended his playing days. He used to collect Dinky toys and visited toy fairs, first collecting aeroplanes and then model coaches.

The couple enjoy gardening and are very proud of the garden they have created at their home in Valley Road.

They have three children, Stephen and twins Lorraine and Shaun. They have 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.