Diamond Grantham couple met at Starry Night Ballroom

A Grantham couple celebrated their diamond wedding yesterday (Thursday) after first meeting on a dance floor 63 years ago.

Syd and Betty Smith met at the Starry Night Ballroom in Sutton-in-Ashfield; love blossomed and they were married three years later at St Mary’s Church in the town on a ‘red hot’ day.

Syd and Betty Smith on their wedding day 60 years ago.

The couple now live in Denton Avenue, Grantham. Betty was born in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, and Syd is originally from Kent.

The couple lived in Kirkby-in-Ashfield and Syd worked down the mines before going into the Army for two years. He then returned to work as a miner.

Later, they moved to Old Dalby, near Melton, where Syd was a fireman at the REME camp for 10 years. He later worked at Pedigree Petfoods in Melton, before taking early retirement for health reasons.

Betty, who turned 80 on Wednesday, worked at a textile company, but when they moved to Melton she first worked as a batwoman in Old Dalby and then became manager of the NAAFI.

Syd, 81, and Betty moved to Grantham in 2003 to be near family. The couple have a son and daughter, Martyn and Jannette, six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The couple have enjoyed holidays in the past, travelling to Tenerife for 10 years, and then Tunisia, also for 10 years.

Syd used to enjoy gardening and enjoys pottering about. Betty has enjoyed knitting, crochet and crosswords but ill health makes it a little more difficult for her these days.

Betty said “gives and takes” are the secret behind a long marriage. Syd added: “We have our ups and downs just like anybody!”

The couple visited their daughter for tea on their anniversary.