Digital bus helps Grantham job seekers to access free internet

A digital bus is helping people across Grantham to access the internet to coincide with the universal credit roll-out in Grantham on Wednesday.

Fortem Solutions Ltd, who are working in partnership with Grantham Jobcentre, have parked their Smart4Life bus in Grantham Jobcentre car park, Castlegate, to help customers access the internet, get help with their emails, create a CV and search for jobs online.

Community champion for SKDC Paula Miller is on hand to offer help and guidance throughout today and tomorrow, along with colleague Julie Froggett.

Paula said: “In today’s society, being able to access online is crucial. Customers can access free wifi and familiarise themselves with digital technology. Our first customer was a man who wasn’t sure how to access the internet from his phone. He needed to know how to screengrab as evidence of his job searches. It didn’t take him long to pick it up.”

Jonathan Beech, employee relations lead for Grantham Job Centre, said: “The internet and modern technology have revolutionised the way that people interact with services in every walk of life. Reflecting this revolution, Universal Credit Jobcentre services are being opened up and improved through an online journal system that allows each claimant to understand their benefit entitlement and to communicate with Jobcentre staff. There is a range of local support services in Grantham which help people to access and use the Internet including the library and Grantham Foodbank. We appreciate the support that these organisations give to people who don’t have easy access or confidence using these tools. We really welcome the innovative support that Fortem Solutions, an employer in the Grantham area, is providing without charge to help people to make the most of the Internet and the technology in their pockets.”

You can visit the bus until 3.30pm today and between 9.30am and 1pm tomorrow.