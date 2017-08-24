Discover hidden gems in Grantham on free heritage days

A whole host of free events will take place early next month as part of the annual Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days.

From September 7 to 10, a number of buildings and events in Grantham and throughout the county will be open to the public for free.

The open days offer a great chance to try out some new skills as well as delve deeper into the history and stories behind some of the area’s well-known and lesser-known sites.

You can try your hand at bellringing with St Wulfram’s Bellringers at their open tower day. The group is recruiting new members and would like people to take the opportunity to find out if bellringing is for them. The tower is open on Saturday, September 9, from 10am to 4pm.

Jody Worth, the group’s social secretary, said: “It’s a great way to meet new people, get exercise and help keep this tradition alive and support our community. We are also looking for maintenance assistance for our bells and possibly a web page administrator.”

Visitors to St Wulfram’s will also be able to see the Trigge chained library, the crypt, and the former St Kathryn’s chapel.

Also on the Saturday, visit the old courthouse on London Road, which is now the Belvoir Lettings building. It was not only a courthouse, built in 1830, but at one time also doubled as the police station. It will be open from 10.30am to noon.

Also among the activities taking place in Grantham will be a fascinating look at the old burial ground off Manthorpe Road. Members of Grantham Civic Society will be on hand to to tell visitors about those people buried there and about the history of the site. It will be open on Sunday, September 10, from 1.30pm to 4pm. The entrance is opposite the petrol station.

There will be a law and order theme at Grantham House, in Castlegate, on the same day, 2pm-4.30pm. The house has four acres of gardens and there will be refreshments and entertainment from strolling players.

The Grade II Listed ChristChurch, which opened in Finkin Street in 1841, will be open each day from Friday to Sunday. It was attended by Margaret Roberts, later Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. John Manterfield, historian and author, will give a talk on ‘Freedom, Justice and Equality’ in the church from the 17th century onwards on the Friday, between 7pm and 8pm.

You can discover the history and First World War heritage of Grantham’s Wyndham Park. With a talk and tour at 10.30am, noon and 2.30pm (meet at Memorial Arch) by local historians, a family heritage trail (start at Memorial Shelter) and a display on the park’s heritage, there’s something for everyone on the Sunday.

Hear about the first policewoman in Britain, Edith Smith, who worked in Grantham during the First World War. A talk about her will take place in the Old King’s School at 10.30am on the Saturday.

National Trust sites Belton House and Woolsthorpe Manor are also putting on special events as part of the heritage weekend. To find out more about these events and more around the county go to www.heritagelincolnshire.org and ww.heritageopendays.org.uk