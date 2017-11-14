Diwali celebrations grace Grantham school

An event to celebrate Diwali was held at Grantham’s Huntingtower Community Primary Academy.

This was the first large celebration of the Hindu festival of lights in the town, attended by scores of local people.

Special guests on the night were Councillors Ray and Linda Wootten, who said they were delighted to be invited.

Coun Ray Wootten said: “We were shown the utmost of respect and garlanded with fresh flowers. Linda was given the honour of lighting the first candle to start the celebration. They were treated to a selection of energetic traditional dances interspersed with musical pieces and songs, mostly performed by the children.

“All of this was complemented with sweet treats and an Indian meal. We were delighted to be invited as special guests because both Linda and I have an interest in the community and culture aspect within our council roles.”

Dr Rajasekaran Sankar said that a small group of doctors, IT professionals and business entrepreneurs from Grantham had got together to organise the event. He said they had taken ‘great pride’ in organising the event and were delighted that Couns Wootten had agreed to attend.

Diwali is celebrated by Hindus around the world and signifies the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.