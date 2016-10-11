Do you know who is behind historical graffiti on bridges near Grantham?

A Grantham man is hoping to solve a mystery he has pondered on for half a century.

Terry Welbourn, 58, wants to find out more about political graffiti from the 1960s which is still visible on two bridges near Grantham all these years on.

Terry Welbourn sent in this photo of what he believes is historic political graffiti on the bridge at Leadenham.

The disused bridges are in Carlton Scroop and Leadenham, and on them are protest slogans challenging America’s involvement in the Vietnam War.

Terry, who lives in Harrowby Lane, said: “For years I have often wondered who was responsible for these daubings. I first noticed the slogans as a child in the late 1960s whilst being driven from Grantham to Lincoln by my uncle to visit my father who was recovering from a cataract operation in Lincoln Hospital.

“The graffiti on the Carlton Scroop bridge, although faded, still remains and reads ‘USA get out (of) Vietnam’. It appears that the slogan on the bridge at Leadenham was blocked-out and overpainted by a local authority soon after it appeared.

“I am guessing that the slogans were painted by a local person who may have been a student or a political activist during the latter years of the Second Indochina War.”

Although part of the wording on the Leadenham bridge has been blocked out with white paint, parts of letters are visible and he believes it might once have read ‘I have no country I am a citizen of freedom’.

Terry said: “I’m not sure where the quote originated, but it is very similar to a quote by Eugene V. Debs (1855-1926), an American socialist and union leader. I am certain that that the two bridges were daubed by the same hand and at the same time, sometime in the late 1960s.”

He added: “If the culprit was in their early 20s, if still alive, they would now be in their late 70s or early 80s. If any readers can throw any light on who was responsible for the slogans I would be interested to hear from them.

“Maybe there is a resident in one of the cliff villages who, after half a century, would like to finally make a confession!”

If you know more about the political graffiti, email Terry at welbourntekh.58@ntlworld.com