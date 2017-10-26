Dog sitting business opens in Grantham

A dog-loving couple from Grantham have opened up a local dog-sitting business that offers pet owners an alternative to using kennels.

Colin Murphy and Jacquie Benzi, who live in Barrowby Gate, first heard about ‘Barking Mad’ after booking them to look after their own dogs, Tinkerbell and Gordon, while they were away on holiday.

Colin said: “We received a text and photograph of our dogs and took comfort knowing that the pups were also having the best time. After returning, we heard that the area was for sale and after receiving such a great service ourselves, we bought the business.”

After completing their training two weeks ago, Barking Mad Newark, Sherwood and Kesteven is now up and running.

Barking Mad was established in 2000 and was recently awarded the Best Sitters Award at the Dog Friendly Awards.

For more info, visit www.barkingmad.uk.com or email murphy@barkingmad.uk.com