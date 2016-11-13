Dogs Trust appeal: Can you adopt one of these big and beautiful homeless hounds?

These seven lonely companions need new owners and a new place to call their own.

If you think you can offer any of these friendly canines featured the ‘pawfect’ new home please contact the team at Dogs Trust Loughborough, Hill Farm, Wide Lane, Wymeswold, Loughborough, LE12 6SE.

Meekah

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity.

The charity cares for almost 17,000 stray and abandoned dogs each and every year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres in the UK and one in Ireland.

For more information visit their website at: www.dogstrust.org.uk

**Smart girl Seeka is a Northern Inuit, and she’s 11 years young! She loves playing with toys, and spending time with her human friends. Seeka is looking for a loving family home where she can have plenty of company throughout the day. She can live with older children, and could live with another dog pending successful introductions.

Ryder

**Meekah is a 20-month-old Siberian Husky. He’s a lively boy with bundles of energy, who would love a home where he can get regular physical and mental work outs.

**Brogan is a very active six-year-old Staffordshire Bull-Terrier with a cheeky grin, who is looking for an owner who already has experience with Staffies or similar breeds.

**Amber is a four-year-old Lurcher, and her carers describe her as an amazing young lady. She finds it tricky to stay calm around dogs so would prefer to be the only pet in her home.

**Gibson is a four-year-old German Shepherd. He needs close management of his interactions with people and other dogs and will require a home with bags of enthusiasm for further training.

Nelly

**Ryder is a six-year-old Mastiff cross who loves to spend time with his human friends, company and fuss are his two favourite things. He would prefer to be the only pet in his home.

**Nelly is a three-year-old Dutch Shepherd cross. Her new family would need to come to the centre a few times to be properly introduced to her and start creating their strong bond.

Brogan

Amber