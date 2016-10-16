Dogs Trust appeal: Can you help these cute seven shades of tan?

These seven lonely companions need new owners and a new place to call their own.

If you think you can offer any of these friendly hounds featured the ‘pawfect’ new home please contact the team at Dogs Trust Loughborough on 0300 303 0292 or visit them all at Dogs Trust Loughborough, Hill Farm, Wide Lane, Wymeswold, Loughborough, LE12 6SE.

Molly

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity. The charity cares for almost 17,000 stray and abandoned dogs each year through its network of 20 Rehoming Centres in the UK and one in Dublin.

For more information visit their website at: www.dogstrust.org.uk

*Molly is a six-year-old crossbreed, who needs a home being the only dog and adults only. Due to having so much training previously, and because she is so smart, we are giving her a chance to let down her hair and enjoy being a dog! We will be working with potential adopters on all the training she has done.

*Molly is a three-year-old staffy cross who can live with young adults and another dog. She will need her new home to be “puppy proof” as she likes to investigate everything.

Kira

*Frank is an eight-year-old terrier who needs and adult only home with no other pets. He is extremely expressive and great fun to spend time with. Frank will also need a secure garden.

*Reedus is a four-year-old-staffy cross mastiff who can live with young adults. He is one of our Loughborough Learners meaning he is undergoing training work here at the centre.

*Dell is a five-year-old lurcher. New owners will need to learn how to support and progress his enthusiasm and help his confidence to grow. He will need an adult only home.

*Kira is a six-year-old greyhound who can live with older children and another dog. The vets is Kira’s least favourite place, so she will need her new family to support her with her check ups.

Shanook

*Shanook is a nine-year-old Akita who needs to live with adults only and no other pets. He can be worried when visiting the vets and further training will need to carry over into his home.

Frank

Reedus