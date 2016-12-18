Dogs Trust appeal: Will you help these homeless canines?

These seven lovely lurchers and gorgeous greyhounds need new owners and a new place to call their own.

If you think you can offer any of these friendly canines featured the ‘pawfect’ new home please contact the team at Dogs Trust Loughborough, Hill Farm, Wide Lane, Wymeswold, Loughborough, LE12 6SE.

Huxley

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity. The charity cares for almost 17,000 stray and abandoned dogs each andevery year through its network of 20 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Ireland.

For more information visit their website at: www.dogstrust.org.uk

** Handsome Kingston is a six-year-old Lurcher. He’s a lovely character who enjoys playing with his toys, and he will happily play by himself, especially if they squeak.

Kingston can be a sensitive fellow, and his new family would need to come and meet him a few times at the centre to get to know him. His ideal home would be with adults only.

Faye

Happy Huxley is an 18-month-old Lurcher boy. Staff at the rehoming centre will support his new family to slowly build up his time left alone. Huxley could live with older children.

** Shy Moonstone is a six-year-old Greyhound. She is a gentle, sweet-natured girl who is retired from racing. Moonstone would be best suited to a home with adults only, and could live with another dog.

** Clever Meeko is a two-year-old crossbreed. He is looking for a family who can continue this work with him, with the full support of staff at the centre. Meeko needs a home with adults only.

** Active Jack is a two-year-old crossbreed. He would be best suited to a new home where he can get interaction and exercise. Jack may be able to live with another dog who suits his style of play.

Mabel

** Gentle Faye is a six-year-old Greyhound. She is a laid-back character who loves human and canine company. Faye could live with children and another gentle canine friend.

** Sweet Mabel is a two-year-old Lurcher. We are still getting to know Mabel, but we think she could live in a home with older children. Mabel could share her new home with a canine friend.

Moonstone

Meeko