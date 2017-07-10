Don’t miss early bird ticket prices for the Bubble Rush at Stoke Rochford

Fund-raisers who are keen to support St Barnabas Grantham Hospice by taking part in the Bubble Rush are urged to sign up by the end of the month for discount entry prices.

The Bubble Rush takes place on Saturday, September 30, at Stoke Rochford Hall. The 5k route will be lined with high-powered foam cannons which can blow out 30 cubic metres of bright foamy bubbles at every kilometre.

Amelia Mochan, events fund-raiser for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “There are no age restrictions and don’t worry if you’re not an avid runner; you can run, skip, walk or even swim through the 4ft sea of bubbles! The route is child-friendly and all we ask is that you pass the finish line frothy and smiling.”

Participants can enjoy the Bubble Village which will host a fun warm-up, live entertainment, children’s activities and food stalls.

There will also be an opportunity to brighten up your outfit with Bubble Rush accessories. Spectators are also wlecome to go along and enjoy the event.

Early bird tickets are £20, early bird children tickets (five–15 years) are £10 or a family ticket can be purchased for £50. Children under five can take part for free. Early bird prices end on Monday, July 31.

To take part, a paying adult must accompany participants under the age of 16. The registration fee includes a t-shirt, a bottle of water and a medal.

Register online at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/bubblerush2017

St Barnabas is looking for a limited number of companies to sponsor the event. Any business which would like to become an exclusive corporate sponsor should contact the hospice for more details.

For more information contact Amelia Mochan on 01522 559418 or email amelia.mochan@stbarnabashospice.co.uk