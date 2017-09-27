Don’t miss final Grantham Business Club meeting of the year

The final Grantham Business Club meeting of the year will be held at Belton Park Golf Club on Thursday, November 23.

Business club chairman Andy Hodgson said: “We are hoping for a ‘retail’ theme but the full agenda will be added in due course. If you have any suggestions for future meetings please let us know.

“Come and join us and please help to spread the word about how great Grantham businesses are.”

The meeting is on between 6pm and 9pm and includes a buffet.

Advance tickets are £10 or £12.50 on the door. Book here.