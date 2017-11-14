Downtown Grantham staff rewarded for their long service

There was an afternoon of celebration at Downtown Grantham when the milestone anniversaries of members of the team were celebrated at a special long service awards presentation.

Richard Broadhead, managing director of Oldrids and Downtown, presented three employees with long service certificates, lapel pins and £150 of gift vouchers for each decade of their continuous service. In addition, all three individuals received an extra week’s holiday from the company as a thank you.

Mr Broadhead said: “It was a very great privilege for me, on behalf of the company, to present our colleagues with their long service awards and to recognise the marvellous achievement of a combined 30 years of dedicated service. I thank them all for their loyalty and hard work.”

Pictured, from left, are – retail operations director Marcus Meadows (10 years), electrician Tim Bryan (10 years), lighting sales assistant Cheryl Nice (10 years) and managing directors Richard Broadhead.