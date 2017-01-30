‘Dozy Parker’ campaign: Another pavement in Grantham is mistaken for a road...

Come on drivers, get the message! Pedestrians don’t want to have to walk into the road to get by simply because you can’t tell the difference between a road and a path.

This latest example of dozy parking was sent in by Peter Carter, taken in Stamford Street, Grantham. He was far from impressed by having to walk into the road to pass by this van.

* Spotted the work of a dreaded ‘Dozy Parker’? Back our campaign! Snap a photo and send it, with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk with ‘Dozy Parker’ in the subject line.