Dr Who fan builds his own Tardis and places it proudly on show at his Grantham home

Police boxes are a thing of the past but if you keep a keen eye out you may just spot one in Grantham – on top of Robert Atherton’s garage.

Robert has been a fan of Dr Who since it was first shown on TV in 1963. The TV Doctor is know for travelling through time and space in the Tardis (Time and Relative Dimension in Space) which is disguised as an old police box.

Robert Atherton's Tardis which he built on top of his garage in Grantham.

Robert finished his Tardis a few weeks ago. It is made of wood and bolted to the roof of his garage at his home in Eskdale Road, Grantham.

It took him six months to complete with some help from friends. It is full size and has been built to the correct dimensions with the help of instructions from a website called tardisbuilders.com, of which he is a member.

But his work is not yet done because he wants to install flashing lights and sound effects in the Tardis. The idea is that anybody walking down the driveway will activate the lights and the famous sound of the Tardis setting off.

Robert, who works in the warehouse at Downtown, said: “My wife Karon wasn’t too chuffed when I told where I was thinking of putting it. She took some persuading. It’s tucked away way so you only see it when you are passing the house. I told my neighbours before putting it there and they were fine about it.”

Robert is a keen collector of anything Dr Who-related, from jigsaw puzzles to books and magazines which he says take up a fair chunk of his loft.

He is a keen customer of a shop in London called The Who Shop which sells all kinds of things related to the programme. It even has a museum which is accessed through a Tardis which is famous for being much large on the inside than outside.

Robert said: “My wife thinks I am a bit mad. I will collect anything related to it.”

The life-long fan prefers the older programmes going back to the 1970s. His favourite Doctors were played by Tom Baker and John Pertwee.

He remains a fan of the revived series which was brought back to life in 2005. And now the first female Dr Who has been announced for the new series, but Robert is reserving judgment on that until it is aired.

Meanwhile Robert says he is keen to get his hands on a full-size Dalek...