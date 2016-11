Services on the East Coast Mainline are being delayed or cancelled after a person was hit by a train at Grantham.

Trains between Doncaster and Peterborough are being delayed by up to 60 minutes following the incident.

Other services affected are East Midlands Trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich and

Grand Central between Sunderland/Bradford Interchange and London King’s Cross.

Passengers are asked to check departure times of their trains.

Delays are expected to continue to 4pm.